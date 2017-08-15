Iconic sneaker brand Pony set for relaunch

Iconix Brand Group has announced that it is to relaunch original sneaker brand, Pony with a “product of New York” marketing campaign fronted by Brooklyn-born hip hop artists Joey Bada$$.

Pony first appeared in 1972 as a casualwear brand and utilised its heritage as being born in New York as the sneakers were designed to keep up with the fast-paced motion of the city streets. Forty years later Iconix is looking to take advantage of the resurgence of retro brands in the athleisure space to give Pony a new lease of life.

To celebrate the relaunch, Pony has modernised its iconic Topstar sneaker featuring the brand’s distinct chevron, which was worn by the likes of Dan Marino and Pele and seen as integral in the creation of present-day sneaker culture, and teamed up wth hip-hop superstar and actor Joey Bada$$, who serves as muse and model for the autumn collection.

The iconic sneaker sits within the brand’s unisex autumn collection that will reintroduce silhouettes which have been reimagined using a contemporary spin that includes modern tooling, alongside fresh colours, fabrics, and materials. Pony’s patent-leather high tops come in burgundy and stark white, as well as a tonal nude Topstar, while the apparel features T-shirts and sweatshirts with the Pony chevron on. The range will be available at retailers including Urban Outfitters, Zumiez, and SneakerVilla.

Pony signs up Joey Bada$$ as the official face of its relaunch campaign

In addition to fronting the relaunch campaign, Bada$$ is also collaborating with the brand on a signature footwear collection, inspired by his connection to New York, which will be previewed later the year. He will also take Pony fans behind-the-scenes to his favourite New York hotspots and backstage as he prepares for upcoming performances.

"I carry New York with me everywhere I go. It's almost written across my forehead. I am a product of New York, working with Product of New York and there are so many parallels between myself and the brand," said Joey Bada$$ on the partnership. "The fact that it's an OG classic brand, and that's basically my sound – OG, classic, timeless – I just thought it was a match made in heaven.”

Iconix Brand Group chief marketing officer Jamie Cygielman added: "Joey is a force in entertainment, music and fashion, whose New York roots and relaxed yet purposeful sense of style make him the ideal partner as we relaunch our Pony brand.

"We're excited to present a reinvention of the brand's classic styles that historically had such a tremendous impact on sneaker culture to a new consumer, while also invoking nostalgia in original Pony fans.”

Pony also added that the 360-degree relaunch will also include a roster of male and female ambassadors, which will be enlisted to “tap into their strong digital presence and use his or her voice to redefine the cultural landscape”. The ambassadors will be announced to coincide with exclusive sneaker drops in the coming months.

The iconic Topstar. Dropping sooner than you think. Visit pony.com to sign up for details. #ProductOfNewYork A post shared by PONY® (@pony) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Image: courtesy of Pony/Iconix Brand Group