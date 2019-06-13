Iconix inks licensing agreement to bring Zoo York to Korean market

Zoo York is taking a trip to Korea. Its parent company, Iconix Brand Group, has signed a four-year licensing agreement that allows Sparks Glencoe Korea Co. exclusive rights to design, manufacture and market the brand's apparel, footwear, underwear and accessories lines for the Korean market.

Based in New York, Zoo York has evolved into a globally recognized skateboarding-inspired lifestyle brand since it was founded by three skateboard enthusiasts in 1993. It manufactures menswear, childrenswear and skateboards that retail through outlets including J.C. Penney, Amazon and Chapman Pro Shop.

Iconix recognizes that the time is right to expand Zoo York internationally, and FILA Korea Ltd. feels the same way. Iconix CEO and president, Bob Galvin, said in a statement, "With skateboarding making its Olympic debut in 2020, it’s an ideal time for Iconix to expand the Zoo York brand internationally."

“We look forward to bringing an iconic skateboarding brand like Zoo York to Korea through our new agreement with Iconix,” said Kevin Yoon, CEO and president of FILA Korea Ltd.

He added, “With the 2020 Olympics around the corner, there’s a great opportunity to cultivate the brand in our market. Zoo York is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of brands.”

Iconix Brand Group owns, licenses and markets a portfolio of 30 consumer brands including Rampage, Mossimo, London Fog, Joe Boxer and Marc Ecko.