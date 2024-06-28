IED Madrid celebrates 30th anniversary with new ‘Fashion Talent Award’

On Wednesday evening, IED Madrid held its end-of-year fashion graduation show which coincided with the school’s 30th anniversary. The show was entitled ‘Celebrar el Futuro’, or ‘Celebrating the Future’ and featured a new award for emerging designers.

IED Madrid’s first-ever ‘Fashion Talent Award’ was won by designer Jaime Naddaf who presented his collection ‘La Oficina’.

An independent jury of Spanish industry professionals evaluated the collection’s of this year’s IED Madrid graduating class.

Jaime Naddaf’s collection La Oficina ‘proposes a universe in which criticism and its vision as a social being are present, without affecting the functionality or usability of the garments,’ as per a release from the school. Some of his looks are ‘perfectly transferable to the needs of everyday use, while others are clearly more sculptural’.

Members of the jury included Pepa Bueno, the president of the Association for Fashion Creators of Spain ACME, and Ruben Gomez, responsible for the runway platform EGO for emerging designers at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

In recent years, a number of notable alumni who have made a name for themselves in Spain’s fashion scene and won numerous awards at the national and global level graduated from IED Madrid.

Examples include Moisés Nieto, winner of the Who's On Next Vogue Spain Award, the National Fashion Award in 2016 and the Madrid Craft Week Award for Business Support for Crafts in 2022 for his project ‘La Hacería’, Pepa Salazar, a fashion designer who won the Vogue Fashion Fund Spain award in 2023 and has dressed celebrities such as Rosalía.

Carlota Barrera is another well-known fashion alumna of IED’s campus in Madrid. Barrera won the New Talent Award at the Spanish Fashion Academy Awards 2024 and also attended Central Saint Martins. Designer Tíscar Espadas was the winner of the Allianz Ego Confidence in Fashion at the February 2023 edition of MBFWMadrid or

Finally, Paula Ulargui is a young creator who graduated from the Madrid institution and who has collaborated with Loewe to create a 'living coat' exhibited at ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, the temporary exhibition at the MET museum.