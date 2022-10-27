IED Madrid educators among finalists of the National Craftsmanship Awards in Spain

IED Madrid educators Aranzazu Rodrigálvarez and Sofía Nieto have been selected as finalists in the Product category of the National Craftsmanship Awards in Spain with their artisanal textile products company Carmen17, as per a news article on IED's Spanish-language website.

The National Crafts Awards are organised by Fundesarte, the national organisation for the promotion and development of artisan companies in Spain, together with the EOI Foundation (School of Industrial Organisation), an entity linked to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of the Government of Spain.

The National Crafts Awards in Spain aim to give projects "recognized as excellent and exemplary in the field of contemporary craftsmanship" institutional recognition, reads the website of the EOI Foundation.

Rodrigálvarez and Nieto's brand Carmen 17 has been nominated for the artisan development of its collections and textile products in the field of performing and audiovisual arts.

The two designers have created a collection of handmade clothing with the goal of transmitting artisanal processes and encouraging local, conscious, ethical and quality consumption.

Through their collection, entitled 'Jacaranda', the IED Madrid educators hope to advocate for craftsmanship, history and diversity in cultural identities.

Aranzazu Rodrigálvarez and Sofía Nieto teach the courses Artistic Fashion Teaching in Styling for Shows and Film, and Dressmaking and Ready-to-Wear Pattern Making Techniques, respectively.