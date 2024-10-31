IED Roma students create eight looks with Albini 1876 fabrics

Twenty-seven fashion designers from the Istituto Europeo di Design in Rome, together with Albini 1876, a brand of the fabric and yarn production company Albini Group, have created a series of garments that express their creative spirit. The young talents presented their eight looks at the Albini Group showroom earlier this week.

"The workshop is called Tabula Rasa, and is meant to be an invitation to empty our minds of conventions to make room for our potential," a release reads.

For an entire year, second-year fashion design students, guided by Tiziano Guardini, fashion designer, creative director and coordinator of the course, saw their creations take shape through experimentation and the manipulation of innovative, natural and eco-friendly fabrics supplied by Albini 1876.

These fabrics were small leftovers from past collections, so that waste could be given new life, and organic cotton yarns using natural, plant-based and environmentally friendly dyes.

IED Roma students create looks with fabric company Albini 1876

"Without a specific theme, as if in front of a blank sheet of paper, but with many different fabrics in their hands, from classic plain poplin to precious yarn-dyed ones, our students felt free to be inspired by their emotions when creating their designs," Paola Pattacini, head of fashion school IED Roma, said in a statement.

Stefano Albini, president of Albini, added on his part: "Our commitment to collaborating with young designers is based on the desire to offer them maximum creative freedom, allowing them to explore new visions and techniques through our fabrics."

He continued: "This approach reflects the spirit of innovation that animates our innovation hub, Albini_next, where we constantly challenge conventions to bring pioneering projects in the field of sustainability and textile innovation to life."

The garment exhibition can be visited until 15 November, by appointment only, in the Albini showroom at Via Cerano 12, Milan.

A look from the Tabula Rasa exhibition. Credits: Ied Roma and Albini 1876

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT, translated from Italian into English with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.