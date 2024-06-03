IED students to present installation at menswear fair Pitti Uomo

The Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) recently chose a select group of students from its eleven campuses in Italy, Spain and Brazil to design an installation for the June 2024 edition of menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo.

The fashion and design institute asked fashion photographer and artist Michel Comte to mentor the selected students.

On Wednesday June 12, the IED students will present the final installation in Florence alongside Michel Comte. The project is entitled ‘Identity’ and aims to explore who we are through what we wear.

The result is an installation that features conceptual clothing and artistic sculptures. ‘Identity’ will be on display in the interior space of Florence’s Oriuolo theatre and its gardens during the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo.

The June 2024 edition of Pitti Uomo is set to take place from Tuesday June 11 to Friday June 14. The IED installation will only be on display on June 12, from 11.30 am to 8 pm CEST.