IFM opens its new vocational training course in dressmaking to disadvantaged students

The Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) is introducing a new programme dedicated to couture and is setting up a system of grants based on social criteria to provide a dozen students with limited financial resources access to the programme.

The new course is a one-year post-baccalaureate vocational certification course (known in France as 'CAP') in dressmaking, which prepares students in France for the national specialist trade diploma in fashion - clothing (CAP Métier de la mode – Vêtement Flou).

It also "allows students to acquire the technical sewing skills specific to Haute Couture and luxury ready-to-wear", the website of Institut Français de la Mode's reads. This is a complete training course in couture that is aimed at people who are retraining or who have had a remarkable career, as well as people with a high school diploma who do not wish to take a work-study course.

A programme that costs 12,800 euros

The cost of the course is 12,800 euros, but the school has set up a grant based on social criteria. It specifies that scholarship candidates will be selected on the basis of their talent, motivation and financial situation. They must be nationals of the European Union - refugees with a good command of French will also be eligible - and must not be older than 27 on September 1 of the academic year in which they first enrol.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Xavier Romatet, general director at IFM, said: "Diversity is one of the values of the IFM, an educational institution that is committed to opening its courses to all young fashion talents, regardless of their financial circumstances. We are convinced that the exceptional scholarships offered at the launch of this new programme will help to create jobs and we are proud to contribute in this way to the promotion of a know-how that is truly French in origin.

In addition to the above-mentioned scholarships based on social criteria, some merit-based scholarships will also be granted. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before June 15 for the first session or July 24 for the second session.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing into English by Veerle Versteeg.