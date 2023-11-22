IFM, Paris Good Fashion launch series of conferences

French fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) and the sustainable fashion association Paris Good Fashion (PGF) are collaborating to organise a first series of conferences entitled Sustainable Fashion Horizons. The event is organised by students enrolled in the IFM certificate in sustainable development in collaboration with luxury group Kering.

The theme of this first-ever event, 'Social Impact, Diversity and Inclusion', will be addressed by Laura Laurens, designer of her eponymous brand, and Lorraine Ledeme of Itinérance, an association that unites a community of artisans and agents of change in the Mediterranean area.

The event will be held on November 28 at the IFM and it will be live-streamed via Youtube.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.