IFM presents best undergraduate fashion collections at Bachelor of Arts Show 2023

Now that the fashion graduation show season is coming to a close, it is worth highlighting a few shows that stood out. The IFM bachelor in fashion design graduate class opened the last edition of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023. The graduation shows of the French Fashion Institute or Institut Francais de la Mode (IFM) have become part of the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week. This was the case for the IFM graduating class of the master in fashion design back in February and it was the case again for the ‘Bachelor of Arts Show’ in June.

The IFM BA graduate class presented a total of 38 collections that consisted of six looks each at its 'Bachelor of Arts Show'. The students selected to present their work were chosen from 70 final-year bachelor students.

According to the press release shared by the school, the 38 collections "were grounded in reality and incorporate notions of sustainability, impact, inclusion, gender expression and innovation."

View some of the graduates' looks below

Woman on catwalk wearing padded black boots with bright blue spandex on top and sleeveless jacket. IFM GRADUATE CLASS 2023. Credits: Romane Glandier. COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE.

Man and woman stuck together through knitted fashion piece in yellow and red/blue/pink tones. Credits: Clara Zimmer. COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE

IFM BA GRADUATE CLASS 2023 Credits: Léonie Ribordy. COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE

Woman on catwalk wearing a dark-grey body with a horizontal skirt that seems to be made of layers of wood. IFM GRADUATE CLASS 2023. Credits: Lucie Neouze. COURTESY OF INSTITUT FRANÇAIS DE LA MODE

IFM offers its three-year undergraduate programme in fashion design in English and French. It is headed by instructors Thierry Rondenet and Hervé Yvrenogeau.

The aim of the programme is to translate ideas into garments and volumes, and this way creating one's signature design style. Students can choose to specialise in knitwear design, image, shoe design or bags design.

The Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design brings together a total of 250 students over 3 years. Among the 70 students who graduate each year 46 percent are from outside France.

IFM has its own foundation, the IFM Foundation. It is backed and funded by more than 36 fashion companies from the industry. One of the projects initiated by the foundation is IFM’s social criteria-based scholarship programme. It welcomes all creative talents into its programs, no matter their individual financial situation.