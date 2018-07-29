Ikaria launches Havana Nights Capsule complete with Swarovski Crystals

Ikaria has added some Cuban flair to their latest collection. The Los Angeles resort brand drew inspiration from the Island nation for its Destination Cuba Resort 2019 collection.

Modeled on 50s’ era Hollywood glamour, the 20-piece line offers items that can be worn both on the beach and as evening attire. Among the designs are two key styles, the Giselle and Lucia, that are crafted with Swarovski crystals. The one-of-a-kind looks are comprised of 100 percent silk.

The Giselle features ruffles drawn from the style of salsa dancers. Easy to move in, the dress was crafted with comfort in mind and offers an adjustable back. With a special Ikaria crystal design, the Lucia is equipped with a front and back bodice and pays tribute to Cuba’s architecture.

The collection can be purchased on www.IkariaResortWear.com. The exclusive Swarovski Crystal pieces must be ordered specially.