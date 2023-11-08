IM Mumbai’s top student 2023: this is Lipsita Priyadarshini’s collection

In September, fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni Mumbai presented its top students in the student showcase 2023. The school also named Lipsita Priyadarshini its best designer of the academic year.

Priyadarshini presented her collection entitled ‘Konark’ at the Mumbai campus. Her collection is inspired by the Konark Temple in Odisha, India, an architectural structure dedicated to the sun god.

In her collection description, the young designer states that her designers encapsulate ‘my deep spiritual connection through the symbol of the lotus flower’ which ‘echoes’ what she describes as ‘the temple’s profound symbolism and architectural grandeur’.

The symbolism depicted by her collection is a testament to the artistic traditions of her homeland. In addition, it is a sustainable collection which merges ‘creativity with responsible practices’, created through ‘meticulous research’.

View the full collection created by Lipsita Priyadarshini below:

A look by Lipsita Priyadarshini, IM Mumbai student showcase 2023. Credits: Courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Mumbai.

