IMG announces preliminary NYFW plans

IMG, the producers of NYFW: The Shows, has announced preliminary plans for New York Fashion Week. All plans are operating under the assumption that New York City will be in phase four of reopening by September.

While things aren't concrete yet, the company is polling designer interest for its main space, Spring Studios, as well as off-site venues to see if designers are interested in immersive runway shows, presentations, pop-up shops, outdoor experiences, panel discussions, and other events to keep New York Fashion Week going.

Matthew Orley, vice president, designer relations and business development, IMG, told WWD, “We recognize the tremendous impact COVID-19 has had on the fashion industry in New York and around the world, and we remain committed to providing a variety of resources for designers during one of the most critical marketing and selling periods of the year. As we do each season, we are working closely with designers to determine their needs and how we can best support their visions. For September 2020, we have created a variety of new options that include live and virtual presentations, digital content and distribution, programming and experiences, which will continue to evolve based on the government’s latest health and safety guidelines.”

This season, New York Fashion Week is tentatively expected to run September 14 to 16. The CFDA shortened the schedule with many big name designers, including Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs, pulling out, and other designers expected to take a virtual approach to new season collection debuts this year.

Health and safety precautions have been outlined for September Fashion Week, including attendees having their temperature taken upon arrival, face shield requirements for hair and makeup artists, hand sanitizer stations, and face mask requirements throughout Spring Studios. Venues will be limited to New York state governor capacities.

By July 24, interested designers are expected to respond, at which point there will be a more concrete idea of the NYFW schedule. London, Milan, and Paris are expected to go forward with their usual Fashion Week plans as scheduled. Burberry has already announced plans for an outdoor show at London Fashion Week. Gabriela Hearst, who is typically a staple at New York Fashion Week, has announced she will be showing at Paris Fashion Week.

photo: courtesy of Mao PR