IMG signs first hijab-wearing model

London - The fashion industry appears to be moving towards a more inclusive platform as diversity is a top priority for brands and businesses. While there is much groundbreaking work to be done, yesterday's announcement that IMG confirmed it is representing its first hijab-wearing model, is a tiny shift in the right direction.

Halima Aden, from Minnesota, USA, first came to models scouts attention when she competed in the Miss USA beauty competition, wearing a hijab and burkini, refusing to give up her modesty dressing for the contest.

Miss Aden has subsequently been cast in several shows, including Yeezy during New York fashion week and an editorial in Carine Roitfeld's namesake magazine.

President of IMG Models Ivan Bart told the Business of Fashion: “I found that she was just so brave to stick to what she really believed in and yet go after the American dream of being in a beauty contest.”

"By representing Halima, I would hope that the next 10-year-old girl wearing her hajib right now will feel included in the experience of fashion, and know that she could do that too,” he says. “We need to reflect in fashion who we are, as a human race.”