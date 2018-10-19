In Picture: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

Russia is emerging as a prominent fashion capital, which is why one should keep an eye on the 37th edition of Russia Fashion Week, currently being held in Moscow. Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, the event features prominent local labels, such as Fashion Laborator, KseniaSeraya and Pirosmani. Key industry leaders, influencers, celebrities and even Putin himself attended the fashion shows.

Many of the trends from the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris are being spotted in Moscow too, such as animal print, monochromatic looks, french berets and bold colors.

Here are some of the best looks of Moscow’s runways so far:

Photos: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia