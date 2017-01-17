​In Picture: The Top Spring/Summer 2017 Campaigns

London - Although we have to wait a little longer until Spring, we can already dream of warmer days and look forward to wearing less layers and brighter colours. But nothing really captures the essence and feeling of these seasons and encourages consumers back to the high street quite like a well thought out and executed campaign. FashionUnited has rounded up the top spring/summer campaigns from 2017 from some of the world's leading luxury fashion houses, so you have something to look forward to during these cold and dark winter days.

Dior

Dior's Spring/Summer 2017 campaign is a continuation of the French fashion house recently appointed Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri art project dedicated to feminism. The campaign, entitled The Women Behind the Lens, features a series of photographs featuring women photographed by other women. Chiuri selected Ruth Bell, the same model which opened her debut catwalk show for Dior in September, and her twin sister May, to star as the main faces of the elegant, black and white campaign shot by Brigitte Lacombe.

Photo: Dior SS17, Facebook

Prada 365

Rather than building its SS17 around a single theme or idea, Italian fashion house Prada decided to create its campaign around five different visual narratives. The campaign brings together still photography and films in a unique way and bring the collection’s story to life. The five themes which act as the basis for the campaign include Pathways, Frontiers, Stations, Exits and Terrains. Each theme was shot at a different locations, such as a formal office, the city and the bead, by Willy Vanderperre.

Photo: Prada SS17

Moncler

Outerwear brand Moncler joined forces with Chinese artist and photographer Liu Bolin, best known for his portrait series 'Hiding in the City' to star in its campaign for SS17. Just as in the portrait series, Bolin camouflages himself in a number of locations for Moncler, including a bookstore and a forest, and is captured by iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz

A video posted by Moncler (@moncler) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:31am PST

A photo posted by Moncler (@moncler) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Balenciaga

Creative director Demna Gvasalia tapped British photographer Harley Weir to capture his SS17 collection for Balenciaga, which focused on one material in particular: spandex. The collection itself is said to be an "exploration of the intimate relationship between couture and fetishism", according to the fashion house's show notes, and the campaign, which features models Alek Wek, Eliza Douglas and Shujing Zhu, is a clear reflection of Gvasalia vision.

Photo: Balenciaga SS17

Miu Miu

Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2017 collection, entitled 'Suddenly Next Summer' pays homages to the iconic images of summer holidays featured in movies such as 'Il Sorprasso' and 'Beach Blanket Bingo.' Featuring a number of young high profile models, including Elle Fanning, the campaign, shot by Alasdair McLellan aims to capture that careless, breezy summer feeling.

Photo: Miu Miu SS17

Moschino

Moschino's Creative Director Jeremy Scott tapped model sister stars Gigi and Bella Hadid to star in the Italian fashion house's SS17 campaign. The models showcase a series of dresses and gowns, whilst "fighting" off paparazzi in the campaign shot by the famous Steven Meisel.

Photo: Moschino SS17

Saint Laurent

Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director at Saint Laurent, has decided to continue his sexual overhaul of the French fashion house image by creating a series of provocative images for SS17. Models including the likes of Binx Walton, Lexi Boling and Yasmin Wijnaldum pose for Collier Schorr in skimpy slip dresses, low-cut gowns and nothing but an earring for the campaign.

#freja X @ysl Spring17 Part2 #ysl04 @collierschorrstudio #SaintLaurent #AnthonyVaccarello A photo posted by Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Isabel Marant

Dutch photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin shot German model Anna Ewers posing both fiercely, and playful in office space, including the kitchen, for Isabel Marant's SS17 campaign.

Photo: Isabel Marant SS17, website

Dior Homme

Creative Director for Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche selected a cross-generation of men from the music and fashion sector to star in the French fashion house's SS17. Boy George, A$AP Rocky and Rami Malek are some of the very different faces to star in the campaign shot by Willy Vanderperre.

Photo: Dior Homme SS17

Alexander Wang

US designer tapped one half of the South African rap group Die Antwoord - Ninja - to star in his SS17 campaign together with models Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Anna Ewers and Adwoa Aboah. Shot by duo photography team Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign depicts the rapper mocking analogue photography after arriving at a club for a night out.

Arrivals. @adwoaaboah, @stellaluciadeopito and @issalien photographed by @inezandvinoodh. #WANGSS17 #WANGOUT #WANGSQUAD A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Morning after. Photo by @inezandvinoodh. #WANGSS17 #WANGOUT #WANGSQUAD A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Lanvin

Creative Director at Lanvin, Bouchra Jarrar, casted supermodel Stella Tennant to star in her debut self-directed advertorial campaign for the fashion house. Jarrar stressed that Tennant was a natural choice for Lanvin, who was photographed by Paolo Roversi. "Her aura, her beauty and the quiet strength she exhudes made her the perfect for my idea of the new Lanvin women," said Jarrar to WWD.

Balmain

Models Natasha Poly, Doutzen Kroes and Isabeli Fontana were shot by Steven Meisel in the desert showcasing Balmain's signature glamorous looks for SS17.

Chanel

Chanel aimed to highlight its many different faces in its SS17 campaign. Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld created a series of looks, ranging from tech-inspired, Dark Punk, retro-anime world to a gothic, punk lolita and a reimagined Gabrielle Coco Chanel, with Carine Roitfeld before shooting his muse and model Arizona Muse.

Chanel SS17

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi chose to showcase both the brand’s womens and mens collection in a single campaign for the first time. “I wanted the new campaign to portray the Jimmy Choo woman and man in the same environment. The one-of-a-kind beauty found in nature was a key inspiration for the Spring Summer collection and how we need to pause in our busy lives to stop for a moment and marvel at the wonders we co-exist with,” said Choi in a statement. Shot by Daniel Jackson, the campaign features Kiki Willems and Lou Gaillot.

Jimmy Choo SS17

Louis Vuitton

Brand ambassadors Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly and Sasha Lane pose in Paris for US photographer Bruce Weber in Louis Vuitton SS17.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Dolce & Gabbana

Famous millennials, including actresses Zendaya, models Thylane Blondeau, Rafferty Law, Presley Gerber and Youtube star Cameron Dallas, star in Dolce & Gabbana’s SS17. Shot in the colourful Capri, in Italy the campaign aimed to capture the attention of the younger generation.

Dolce & Gabbana SS17