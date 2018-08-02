In Pictures: Aéropostale debuts all new jean fits

Aéropostale, the specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories, targeting 16 to 22-year-old women and men, has debut its new range of jeans fits as part of its largest jean offering to date.

The new collection of jeans introduces three new fits: the Norma jean, a super high rise fit inspired by Marilyn Monroe; the Flex Effect, a 4-way stretch denim in premium quality fabric that stretches and moves in every direction for the most comfortable fit and range of motion; and the Cheeky Fit, a waist-cinching, tush-lifting fit available in the various washes.

The brand now has 18 fits that are available in 81 classic and trend washes as it strives to become a leading jean destination.

To celebrate the new launches the brand has created the #InAero global campaign featuring a cast of Millennials and Gen Zers including social media stars, Inanna Sarkis and Twan Kupyer, as it looks to showcase its range of jeans to its core customer base, who “spends most of their time on social media,” stated the brand in a press release.

The campaign will see Sarkis and Kupyer showcasing the brand’s latest jean fits and washes to their combined following of more than 18 million fans with “original denim inspired comedic content”.

The autumn/winter 2018 campaign also includes an informative jean fit guide that will educate the Aéropostale customer on the perfect fits to complement their style.

Aéropostale has 880 locations worldwide, including more than 500 stores it operates in the US, and over 370 locations in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Mexico, and the Middle East with partners.

Images: courtesy of Aéropostale