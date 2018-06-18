In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

Fashion concept store, Aizel Moscow has launched a special collaboration with Russian designers to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Entitled “The Essentials”, the capsule line features products such as traditional matrioshki dolls, T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as jewellery, gadgets and beauty essentials, all designed with the aim of building bridges between West and East.

The Moscow concept store has worked with local Russian designers including Novaya, MyBacio, Artem Brivda, Holynose, Zhostovo x Tonka, U Jewels, Vardoui Nazariam, Lisa & Leo, Kuraga, Belki Rings, Laroom, Alexander Terekhov, Alena Akhmadullina, BNGL, Wonder Me, Zasport, Sport Angel, Wood Den and Maison Esve on the World Cup collaboration to help them gain international exposure.

Highlights include a windbreaker designed by Novaya, traditional matrioshki dolls by Wood Den, T-shirts featuring slogan ‘Federation des Femmes’ by Kuraga, and sweatshirts by Artem Krivda.

Aizel Trudel, the founder and chief executive of Aizel Group said in a press release: “I am honoured we have initiated this great project that will exclusively present Russian essentials at Aizel Concept Store. This unique initiative is a window, a way to introduce these designers to the world and a key exposure worldwide for them.”

Aizel is Moscow’s first multi-brand concept store, founded by Trudel in 2002, and represents more than 700 fashion brands across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

Images: courtesy of Aizel Moscow