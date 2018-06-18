Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup
FASHION

In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Fashion concept store, Aizel Moscow has launched a special collaboration with Russian designers to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Entitled “The Essentials”, the capsule line features products such as traditional matrioshki dolls, T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as jewellery, gadgets and beauty essentials, all designed with the aim of building bridges between West and East.

In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

The Moscow concept store has worked with local Russian designers including Novaya, MyBacio, Artem Brivda, Holynose, Zhostovo x Tonka, U Jewels, Vardoui Nazariam, Lisa & Leo, Kuraga, Belki Rings, Laroom, Alexander Terekhov, Alena Akhmadullina, BNGL, Wonder Me, Zasport, Sport Angel, Wood Den and Maison Esve on the World Cup collaboration to help them gain international exposure.

Highlights include a windbreaker designed by Novaya, traditional matrioshki dolls by Wood Den, T-shirts featuring slogan ‘Federation des Femmes’ by Kuraga, and sweatshirts by Artem Krivda.

In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

Aizel Trudel, the founder and chief executive of Aizel Group said in a press release: “I am honoured we have initiated this great project that will exclusively present Russian essentials at Aizel Concept Store. This unique initiative is a window, a way to introduce these designers to the world and a key exposure worldwide for them.”

In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

Aizel is Moscow’s first multi-brand concept store, founded by Trudel in 2002, and represents more than 700 fashion brands across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

In Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World CupIn Pictures: Aizel Moscow celebrates FIFA World Cup

Images: courtesy of Aizel Moscow
aizel moscow fifa world cup

Related news

More news

LATEST JOBS

 

Most read