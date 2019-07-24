Fashionunited
 
In pictures: Alexander McQueen taps Kate Moss for AW19 campaign
Huw Hughes
Alexander McQueen has teamed up with British supermodel and fashion icon Kate Moss for its latest AW19 campaign.

Shot by photographer Jamie Hawkesworth in the Northern English countryside which is also home of the brand’s creative director, Sarah Burton, Moss is seen wearing sharply tailored suits and romantic gowns.

In the show notes, Burton explained that the bold red colour of a bouffant red dress worn by Moss was a nod to the Red Rose of Lancaster. “The collection is inspired by the bolts of cloth we saw woven both by man and machine,” Burton told Dazed.

Photo credit: Alexander McQueen, Facebook
alexander mcqueen Kate Moss
 

