In Pictures: Asos and Glaad partner up once again for Pride collection

Asos and LGBTQ charity Glaad have joined forces to launch a second capsule collection in celebration of Pride month, following the success of last year’s collaboration. Launched today, the collection includes 22 pieces of apparel and accessories featuring all colors of the rainbow and the ampersand symbol, to represent unity and equality.

The British e-tailer and the non-profit organization have revealed in a statement that they aim to promote inclusivity not only when it comes to sexuality, but also in terms of size: all pieces are also available in plus and curve sizing.

The collection also includes 10 exclusive illustrations made by upcoming members of the LGBT community, including American actor Tommy Dorfman, from the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”, and Pearl, one of the drag queens who took part in the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

Prices range from 8 pounds (10 dollars) to 34 pounds (44 dollars). Asos joins H&M, Primark, Gap, Levi’s, Converse and Alexander Wang in launching a special Pride collection this year.

Photos: courtesy of Asos