  • In Pictures: AW26 street style at Berlin Fashion Week

Fashion |In Pictures
BFW street styles for FW26 Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
By FashionUnited

As the German capital's fashion week celebrated its grand finale on Monday, temperatures dropped to almost minus ten degrees. The pavements were frozen, turning them into an ice rink. Additionally, there was a public transport strike. Despite these conditions, fashion enthusiasts were not deterred from showcasing their best looks.

An overview of the street styles from Berlin Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2026.

Stylist and creative consultant Declan Chan attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Model and influencer Dustin Hanke attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Models Marcus Butler and Tory Kim attend the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Photographer and bouncer Sven Marquardt attends the Dagger FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Buyer Davíd Smedley at the Kenneth Ize FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Fashion journalist Susie Lau (Bubble) at the Buzigahill FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
An attendee at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW
An attendee at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW
Street style at the Rebekka Ruetz FW26 show Credits: Ines Bahr for BFW
Model Sophie Mashraki at Vanessa Baernthol Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
Consultant Daniel Tran at the OBS show in Berlin Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
Content creator @Yuki_injo at the OBS FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
Designer Marie Lüder (left) and model David Varhegyi at the Sia Arnika FW26 show Credits: Jeremy Moeller for BFW
Trend expert Julian Daynov at the SF1OG FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
An attendee at the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
Fashion journalist Cait Monahan at the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
Artist @Goldie.333 attends the Andrej Gronau FW26 show Credits: Ben Mönks for BFW
