In Pictures: AW26 street style at Berlin Fashion Week

As the German capital's fashion week celebrated its grand finale on Monday, temperatures dropped to almost minus ten degrees. The pavements were frozen, turning them into an ice rink. Additionally, there was a public transport strike. Despite these conditions, fashion enthusiasts were not deterred from showcasing their best looks.
An overview of the street styles from Berlin Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2026.
