In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Missguided has teamed up with Barbie to launch a 43-piece collection for the summer that includes swimsuits, T-shirts, denim shorts and oversized jackets.

Launching July 13, the BarbiexMissguided collection inspired by the famous doll, offers fans a causal leisurewear range featuring black, white, pink and camo print pieces, as well as fun slogans such as “Bye Ken”.

Ranging from 6 pounds for a Barbie ‘Bye Ken’ ring set to 60 pounds for an oversized denim jacket with ‘Barbie’ printed on the back. The collection also includes Barbie-inspired bags, phone cases, jewellery, and slogan tees such as ‘Be There In 5 Mins’ and ‘I Can’t Come Out Tonight I’m Busy’ with vintage Barbie graphics.

Other highlights include the iconic ‘Barbie’ logo swimsuit that comes in pink, black and camo, as well as girlie pink quilted two-piece mini skirt and bomber jacket that comes in pink and black, and a pink velour jacket and shorts set.

Barbie has previously collaborated with Fashion East designer Matty Bovan, Charlotte Olympia, Moschino, Sophia Webster, Forever 21, and Wildfox.

Images: via Missguided website