Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
(advertisement)
    4. Share 
In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided
FASHION

In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Missguided has teamed up with Barbie to launch a 43-piece collection for the summer that includes swimsuits, T-shirts, denim shorts and oversized jackets.

In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Launching July 13, the BarbiexMissguided collection inspired by the famous doll, offers fans a causal leisurewear range featuring black, white, pink and camo print pieces, as well as fun slogans such as “Bye Ken”.

In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Ranging from 6 pounds for a Barbie ‘Bye Ken’ ring set to 60 pounds for an oversized denim jacket with ‘Barbie’ printed on the back. The collection also includes Barbie-inspired bags, phone cases, jewellery, and slogan tees such as ‘Be There In 5 Mins’ and ‘I Can’t Come Out Tonight I’m Busy’ with vintage Barbie graphics.

In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Other highlights include the iconic ‘Barbie’ logo swimsuit that comes in pink, black and camo, as well as girlie pink quilted two-piece mini skirt and bomber jacket that comes in pink and black, and a pink velour jacket and shorts set.

In Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Barbie has previously collaborated with Fashion East designer Matty Bovan, Charlotte Olympia, Moschino, Sophia Webster, Forever 21, and Wildfox.

In Pictures: Barbie x MissguidedIn Pictures: Barbie x MissguidedIn Pictures: Barbie x MissguidedIn Pictures: Barbie x Missguided

Images: via Missguided website

missguided barbie

Related news

Job of the week

Fashion Sales Executive - Made To Measure Menswear - London

Fashion Job of the WeekEdit Suits Co.

APPLY NOW

More news

LATEST JOBS

 

Most read