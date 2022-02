Bibhu Mohapatra found inspiration from Elektra, the famous one-act opera by Richard Strauss based on Sophocles’ tragedy Electra. Electra was a powerful female figure and a seeker of justice, so Mohapatra wanted to create a collection for the powerful modern woman. Romanticism was a theme seen throughout the collection with dramatic, embellished gowns, contrasting colors, and lace. Never forget, women can be both powerful and glamorous.

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman

Image: Kevin Sturman