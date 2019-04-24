In Pictures: Birkenstock x Universal Works

Contemporary menswear label Universal Works has collaborated with footwear brand Birkenstock on a capsule collection for spring 2019.

The UW x Birkenstock collection for men will be available in two style, the classic Boston and Zurich, which have both been given a “contemporary tonal update by Universal Works, while ensuring the timeless Birkenstock quality and legendary comfort are kept at the core,” explained both brands in a statement.

Both styles are available in luxuriously soft suede and have been made to be “incredibly lightweight” and include a shock absorbing EVA sole. The open toe Zurich sandal comes in taupe and sand and navy and slate grey colour combinations, while the slipper-style Boston comes in taupe, and all feature the signature Birkenstock black buckle and a white sand tread highlight.

“A household name with roots that date back over two centuries, Birkenstock is a company Universal Works has always hoped to work with,” said David Keyte, founder of Universal Works in a press release. “As a long-term Birks wearer, a long-term Birks fan, and all-around lover of Birkenstock K products, I am both hugely excited and humbled to be given a chance to put a Universal Works touch on two of my favourite styles.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Universal Works and Birkenstock will present an all-male contemporary dance film, produced by renowned UKMVA-nominated director Samuel Taylor. The film will see three dancers perform wearing the capsule collection’s styles to show just how good your feet feel wearing Birkenstocks.

The UW x Birkenstock collection will be exclusively available in Birkenstock and Universal Works stores, online at birkenstock.com and universalworks.com from May 2, as well as at selected retailers with prices ranging from 70 – 95 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Birkenstock