In Pictures: Bjorn Borg’s exclusive See Now Buy Now collection

Bjorn Borg, the Swedish apparel brand showcased their new ‘Signature Collection’ at the Royal Tennis Hall during Stockholm Fashion Week yesterday. Making a move into ‘See Now, Buy Now’, the brand offered audiences the opportunity to purchase the pieces straight from the catwalk.

Signature Collection

Elaborating on the brand’s heritage, the collection is made up of vintage inspired tracksuits and logo sweatshirts, styled by Tom Guinness for the the VERSUS Borg show.

“Björn Borg was a pioneer of personal endorsements making some of the most stylish and recognizable collaborations really early on, and with that said the references are of course Björn Borg’s personal style in the 70’s which was ground-breaking especially for a European sports star. But I also drew inspiration from the disco era and the graphic color blocking of 1970’s sportswear,” Guinness commented in a press statement.

Now available to buy in Bjorn Borg stores and online, the move to ‘See Now, Buy Now’ cements Bjorn Borg’s attempt to move closer to its audience, with a particular focus on digital.

To support this, the brand launched a consumer campaign two weeks prior to the show, offering 300 exclusive seats to the public. The show was then livestreamed on the brand’s website, further enticing audiences to engage with the brand.

Headed by The Björn Borg Group, the Björn Borg brand offers sports apparel and underwear, as well as footwear, bags and eyewear. Sold in 30 markets, the brand has a focus on northern Europe, with its largest markets in Sweden and The Netherlands.

Photos courtesy of Björn Borg