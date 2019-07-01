In pictures: Boohoo and Jordyn Woods launch second design collab

Fashion e-tailer Boohoo has announced its second collection with model and digital influencer Jordyn Woods.

In 2016, Boohoo became the first fashion brand to co-design a collection with Woods, a move that the company said marked its further expansion into the US market and its commitment to size inclusive offerings. Woods has made a name for herself as a champion of body positivity and size inclusivity for women both inside the fashion industry and outside of it.

The Boohoo x Jordyn Woods capsule collection features an assortment of women’s ready-to-wear styles including colourful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high slit dresses ranging in sizes 6 to 28 and retailing at 8 to 40 pounds.

“I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to co-design a second collection with boohoo. I’ve always been a huge fan of the brand and feel so fortunate to be part of the boohoo family,” Woods said in a statement. “With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.”