In Pictures: BoohooMan x Tyga collection

London - BoohooMan has launched its latest capsule collection, which sees the fast-fashion brand teaming up with international rapper Tyga.

The Manchester-based fashion label worked closely with the artist to create a capsule collection of 30 pieces, which includes ready to wear items and accessories. The collection is inspired by Tyga' lavish and bold style and features elements from urban, hip hop and grim cultures.

"This is a monumental moment for BoohooMan and having a talent like Tyga on board aids the brand’s move into global territories," said Boohoo in a statement. "His laid back, relaxed persona gives the shoot a fresh, urban vibe and embodies BoohooMan’s style down to a T."

The BoohooMan x Tyga Autumn/Winter 2017 collection also sees a select offering of limited edition products. The price point for the collection ranges from 4 pounds to 60 pounds. The capsule collection officially launched on www.boohooman.com on June 21, 2017.

Photo: courtesy of BoohooMan