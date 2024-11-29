In Pictures: Burberry unveils childrenswear collection made of surplus fabrics

British heritage brand Burberry has unveiled a new childrenswear capsule made from surplus fabrics and yarns from prior collections. The ‘Remake’ line intends to build on the label’s efforts to incorporate more circular practices into its offering, initiatives for which have already been infused into a number of its existing products for adults.

Burberry's childrenswear collection from the Remake capsule as part of its 'Wrapped in Burberry' campaign. Credits: Burberry.

Now, with this new edition, Burberry has released everything from outerwear styles and jersey hoodies to shorts and kilts, each adorned with a “multiple owners label”, included as a means of encouraging users to pass the pieces down.

Staple Burberry motifs, like Daniel Lee’s duck design, can also be seen throughout, embroidered onto sweatshirts or blended into cashmere socks. The Thomas Bear teddy is further presented as a ‘hero’ item, taking on a new appearance through a patchwork design, reinforcing the circular theme of the capsule, as noted in a release.

It comes as an extension of a similar circular capsule for children made by Burberry in 1911, with this latest release now launching specifically for the festive season. In order to portray this, the capsule has been captured in a series of portraits reminiscent of the brand’s ongoing ‘Wrapped in Burberry’ campaign, which serves as a way to honour the current period.

