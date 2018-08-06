In Pictures: Cambridge Satchel Company giraffe collection

British accessories brand the Cambridge Satchel Company has launched a limited edition collection featuring an exclusive giraffe print to raise money and awareness for animal conservation charity, The Aspinall Foundation.

The Aspinall Giraffe Collection comprises of four styles in two colourways featuring a spilt leather with cow calf hair design.

The capsule line includes The Traveller, The Tiny, The 11 inch Satchel and The Backpack, which all come in two colours, sand and brandy, a deep burnt red hue, with the exclusive giraffe print.

Ranging from 65 pounds for The Tiny to 195 pounds for The Traveller, Cambridge Satchel Company will be donating 20 percent from every bag sold to The Aspinall Foundation, which is home to the world’s most endangered giraffe, the Rothschild Giraffe, which the bag design is inspired by.

To celebrate the collection, Cambridge Satchel Company shot the campaign imagery with The Aspinall Foundation’s giraffes at their Port Lympne home in Kent, and it looks like the giraffes approved of the designs.

The Aspinall Giraffe Collection is available now in Cambridge Satchel Company stores and on its website.

Images: courtesy of Cambridge Satchel Company