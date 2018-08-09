In Pictures: Camilla Elphick designs dessert menu

British footwear designer Camilla Elphick is collaborating with restaurant Bluebird, in Chelsea, on a dessert menu featuring “playful details” from her signature shoes.

The ‘My Favourite Things Menu’ launches on August 13 and incorporates Elphick’s signature designs including her ‘Silver Lining Boot’ arrow detail, heart silhouettes inspired by her celebrity favoured ‘Lover’ styles and of her iconic Pez heel.

Elphick worked closely with the restaurant's head pastry chef Roger Pizey to create a menu of desserts that represent her “shoes, style and taste,” featuring chocolate, ice-cream and edible glitter.

The new Pez Daisy shoes, part of the footwear designer’s summer 2018 collection, has been realised into a dessert featuring a dark chocolate fondant with lemon verbena centre, chocolate ice-cream and a colour pop of edible flowers, while her famous ‘Lover’ trainers featuring cross over heart straps has been made into a wafer red heart ice cream sandwich with raspberry sorbet and pink meringue.

The final dessert, based on Elphick’s most recognisable symbol, the arrow, from her Silver Lining Boots, inspired by clouds, is now a black sesame ice cream pudding with blackberry sorbet, a white chocolate arrow and edible glitter. Each pudding also includes a different flavour of ice cream.

Commenting on her dessert menu, Elphick said in a press statement: “I’ve loved every second of this partnership! Combining two of my favourite things - shoes and ice-cream!"

“We decided to create edible incarnations of our designs, and the outcome, three mouth wateringly pretty and delicious desserts. My favourite is the Pez Daisy shoe inspired chocolate fondant. Although, a mouthful of all three and a glass of fizz would be the dream.”

My Favourite Things Dessert Menu launches on the August 13 until September at Bluebird Chelsea in London.

Images: courtesy of Camilla Elphick/ Bluebird restaurant