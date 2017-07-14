In Pictures: Christopher Kane x Crocs Limited Edition

London - Ugly shoes are here to stay, as Croc unveils its latest designer collaboration with British designer Christopher Kane. The new collection sees the designer teaming up with the footwear brand once more to create a limited edition, the high street range of classic clogs.

Inspired by Christopher Kane’s pre-fall 2017 runway collection, the range includes four colour-ways of clogs which each feature a tiger print. The clogs have been given an extra Christopher Kane touch and have been embellished with an ostrich feather, floral jibbitz and the designer signature ‘K’ logo.

“They are brilliant for summer, as they are so comfortable and cooling. That they look great is an added bonus,” said Christopher Kane, on the new collection. “I’ve always been a fan of the iconic Crocs Clog. I like that they are perceived by some to be quite ‘ugly’ and not at all feminine or designed to flatter. They are designed for function, and that’s what attracted me to them.”

Crocs teams up with Christopher Kane once more

The Christopher Kane x Crocs collection follows on from the designer previous collaboration with the US footwear brand, as the designer sought to transform everyday items into ‘desirable luxury.’ “I wanted to bring my own stamp and DNA to Crocs’ classic clog and achieve something really special,” said Kane when he first teamed up with Crocs. The second collaborative collection sees Kane taking key design echoes from his pre-fall 2017 collection and applying them to the classic clogs.

“When Christopher Kane approached us about this opportunity, we were delighted and excited to work together with such an iconic force in the fashion world,” said Michelle Poole, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Merchandising for Crocs. “Working with Christopher reinforces our belief that our iconic clog is incredibly relevant in today’s style arena. This partnership becomes a terrific vehicle for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, and elevating the everyday into desirable luxury, two of Christopher’s key design philosophies.”

The Christopher Kane x Crocs collection comes in honey, avocado, ochre and black options, retailing for 64,99 pounds. The limited-edition collection currently available in select stores and online throughout Europe and will launch globally early next month. The collection will be available for a limited time only, with no additional runs in plan.

Images: Crocs