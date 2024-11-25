In Pictures: Christopher Kane’s Self-Portrait residency collection unveiled

The entire collection of Self-Portrait’s inaugural resident designer, Christopher Kane, has been unveiled in a series of lookbook imagery captured by George Eyres in a real-time event in front of over 100 guests.

Providing such fanfare was the perfect way to introduce the highly anticipated line, plans of which had first been revealed in September, when Self-Portrait set the industry abuzz with news of Kane’s return.

From the beginning, Kane, who had previously headed his own eponymous brand, was tasked with infusing his own identity into that of Self-Portrait, a UK-based brand founded by Han Chong.

Christopher Kane's Self-Portrait residency collection. Credits: Self-Portrait.

The collection had initially been teased in a campaign starring famed French fashion editor and Chong’s longtime supporter Carine Roitfeld, who was featured in images shot in her Parisian home by photographer Larissa Hofmann.

Now, however, through Eyres’ lookbook imagery, it is possible to view the collection in its entirety, making Kane’s efforts to incorporate archival looks from his own eponymous designs evident from the getgo.

Christopher Kane's Self-Portrait residency collection. Credits: Self-Portrait.

This includes references to the British designer’s spring/summer 2007 collection, the silhouettes of which appear back in the Self-Portrait line, this time in pastel colourways, soft ruffles and delicate lace panels. Mini dresses reminiscent of this era return with crystal embellishments, while knitwear takes on a new form through lace cut-outs.

In a release, Kane said it was a “joy” working with Chong and his team on the residency line, with the “infectious” energy and creativity “making this entire experience so fulfilling”.

Kane is the first to take part in what is to become an evolving programme at Self-Portrait, where Chong will continue to appoint artists of all disciplines to design for the brand at its London headquarters as part of what was described as a “modern approach to community and collaboration”.

Christopher Kane's Self-Portrait residency collection. Credits: Self-Portrait.

In his own statement, Chong elaborated: “By opening our studio doors and resources to others, we’re building a community that values collaboration over competition, with each resident being invited to share their own distinctive voice.

“Christopher Kane has been the perfect first resident, not only have we learnt an enormous amount from him, he has also set the tone for this programme by giving us all access to his inimitable designs and having fun along the way.”

Christopher Kane's Self-Portrait residency collection. Credits: Self-Portrait.

Christopher Kane's Self-Portrait residency collection. Credits: Self-Portrait.