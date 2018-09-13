In Pictures: Coach x Matty Bovan

Coach has unveiled a limited-edition accessories collaboration with British designer Matty Bovan for autumn/winter 2018.

The capsule collection comprises of two versions of the Signature Riley bag and one style for the Signature Duffle bags. The Coach heritage silhouettes, which features Coach creative director Stuart Vevers’ reimagined Signature logo print canvas, have been adorned with Bovan’s distinct customisation including pearls, bright colours and eye designs.

The Coach x Matty Bovan line will be exclusive to MatchesFashion.com and at their 5 Carlos Place Mayfair townhouse in London, from September 14, the same day as Bovan’s spring/summer 2019 show during London Fashion Week.

Commenting on the collaboration, Matty Bovan said in a press release: “Working with Coach has been such a privilege, given its rich history and how iconic the bags are in the world of luxury.

“Their bags have given my collections an invaluable layer, and helped me tell my story each season. I’m honoured they will be producing these bags in such a special, limited edition run, and indebted to Stuart [Vevers], for his ongoing support and sensitivity.”

The original Coach Signature logo print, created in khaki shades, first debuted in early 2001 and has been an important part of Coach’s heritage for almost two decades. For 2018, Vevers has given the Signature logo print a richer feel, using a warm tan palette that complements the burnished cognac-coloured leather. The logo within the pattern is also lighter and slightly smaller than the original print which was inspired by the font of the original Coach word mark logo.

On his creative approach to the unique customisation, Bovan added: “Ever since I was a teenager I have scribbled on my hands and schoolbooks, and with The Duffle style, I have hand-drawn symbols of eyes to really stand out against the Signature logo print, using bold white paint.

“With two versions of The Riley style, I’ve pushed primary colour on one, painting onto the Signature logo print and encrusting it with pearls, whereas with the other, I’ve combined white free form hand painted lines with pearl embellishments. I really wanted to tell stories with each bag, each having its own narrative.”

Prices for the Coach x Matty Bovan collection are 625 pounds for the Riley Matty, 675 pounds for the Riley Bovan and 770 pounds for the Matty Bovan Duffle Eye bag.

Product imagery - courtesy of Coach / Matty Bovan AW18 backstage imagery: courtesy of Hunter Abrams