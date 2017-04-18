In pictures: Coachella retires hippie, flower-crown fashion

After emerging as a fashion-inspired event in the past couple of years, The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become imperative in terms of personal style. Even H&M has worked with the festival to produce a collaboration exclusively for the desert heat and attendees. Various fashion icons, stylists, and designers alike come together to showcase various festival-influenced outfits in Indio. This year's first weekend included a myriad of industry insiders expressing their individualized Coachella style.

While in the past, Coachella was most known for its hippie aesthetic and flower crowns, it seems that this year the style has evolved to more chic, contemporary ensembles. While spring colors are still in tact for this year's palettes, geometric designs and boots were popular choices for this year's music event.

Rachel Zoe was dressed in a maxi, floral gown for the three-day Indio event. Next to her, fashion model Chanel Iman was dressed in black combat boots with a fringe ensemble.

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Selena Gomez showed off her unique style with a deep blue sundress paired with a scarf accessory.

A post shared by @focusonselm on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Martha Hunt wore a colorful Tory Burch SS17 bikini during the desert festival.

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Rihanna stunned in this glitter, see-through bodysuit pair with a loose tank and denim cutoffs.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Kendall Jenner showed off a sequined style paired with a boho hat and statement chokers for the festival.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄???????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Kate Bosworth ditches the traditional flower crowns and instead opts for a parasol as an accessory.

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott attended the music fest in a brightly, geometric patterened jacket with a vibrant hat to match.

A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio wore this patterned romper paired with black basics for a chic, festival-inspired look.

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Photo: H&M / Coachella