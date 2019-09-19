In Pictures: Daisy London x Estée Lalonde

Following the unprecedented success of the first collection, British jewellery brand Daisy London is once again collaborating with beauty and lifestyle influencer, Estée Lalonde on a 28-piece collection of “everyday jewellery”.

The Goddess Collection, launches on September 19 and features a contemporary collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings inspired by modern goddesses and the power of feminine energy.

In the lookbook, Lalonde explains that while her debut collection drew inspiration from the “energy of the sun,” the Goddess collection continue the celestial theme but turns to the “intuitive energy associated with the moon”.

As with her first collection, Lalonde has once again fused heirloom details with organic shapes and textures for a contemporary look, including a statement signet ring that has an angled geometric top refined with smooth edges for a masculine vibe carved with a goddess symbol to empower the wearer.

Other highlights include a hexagonal necklace featuring an intricately carved pendant on a figaro chain, medallion charm earrings featuring the goddess symbol carved in 18ct gold plated sterling silver, hung from an oval hoop, and the Luna Lock necklace that features a solid sterling silver statement piece with an amulet style pendant to empower.

Daisy London x Estée Lalonde Goddess collection is priced from 19 pounds for a silver ear cuff to 249 pounds for the Goddess Medallion t-bar necklace. The collection is crafted in Daisy London’s signature 925 sterling silver and 18ct gold plate and will be available exclusively from daisyjewellery.com.

Images: courtesy of Daisy London