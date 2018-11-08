In Pictures: Disney x Samsonite

The Disney collaborations keep coming, from Cath Kidston, Coach and Havaianas, to Clarks, Kate Spade and Hunter, everything from pyjamas, footwear, bags and jewellery have been embellished with fun Disney details, and now luggage brand Samsonite are celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary with a new collection.

Samsonite has redesigned its bestseller, the Cosmolite, which they sell 1 every 2 seconds worldwide, with a playful and timeless all-over Mickey Mouse print inside and out. The lightweight case will showcase the limited edition print across three sizes, spinner 55, 69 and 75.

The collection also includes a contemporary Mickey themed Karissa range, consisting of a backpack, shopper bag, duffle and cabin-size spinner 55 case featuring a rhinestone encrusted Mickey silhouette.

There will also be a Disney Ultimate 2.0 Mickey Letters collection for 3-6 year olds, featuring two backpacks, a soft upright, a hard spinner and a pencil case in a playful letter print with soft felt Mickey ears. The pieces are designed to be the ultimate travel companion as well as ideal for taking to school.

Prices range from 389 to 445 pounds for the Cosmolite Disney cases and from 125 pounds for the Karissa backpack or shopping bag to 175 pounds for the Karissa spinner case. The kids range is from 23 pounds for a pencil case to 79 pounds for a spinner case.

Images: courtesy of Samsonite