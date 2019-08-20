In Pictures: Ellesse launches repositioning campaign

Italian sports fashion brand Ellesse has launched its new repositioning strategy with a new global campaign, ‘For the Win’ for autumn/winter 2019, featuring celebrities for the first time including Game of Thrones actor and musician Jacob Anderson and rapper Princess Nokia.

The campaign aims to reinforce Ellesse founder, Leonardo Servadio’s, vision that looking and feeling your best allows you to win regardless of outcome, and the campaign, created by global fashion and lifestyle agency Laird+Partners and fashion photographer Cass Bird seeks to “infuse the emotion and attitude back” into the iconic brand through its contemporary fashion and product point of view by combining “winning mindset, attitude and style”.

Ellesse global brand director Simon Breckon commented on the new positioning and campaign, said in a statement: “Collaborating with Laird+Partners, a hand-picked creative team, has enabled us to bring to life our founder’s vision of tailoring into sport, whilst elevating our style credentials. We have a tremendous heritage story that needs telling in a modern, compelling way. Built on style and attitude, ‘For The Win’ is energetic, expressive, and exudes confidence from the court to the street.”

‘For The Win’ is designed to heighten the brand’s fashion positioning, with the aim of showcasing Ellesse as more than just an outcome, but as a style, a confidence and an attitude, and the global talent featured were all chosen as they represent the “current cultural impact and embodiment of the Ellesse winning mindset,” added the Italian brand.

Alongside actor Jacob Anderson and rapper Princess Nokia is director and photographer, Margaret Zhang, US musician, rapper and songwriter Saint Jhn, Austrian model Stella Lucia and British model Kit Butler.

Commenting on the new Ellesse campaign ‘For The Win’, Trey Laird, chairman and chief creative officer, added: “We were really inspired by Ellesse’s archives and the rich history of the brand. Their legendary style DNA from the 60’s glory days of Italian Tennis and Ski sport gave us such a clear path to re-envision as a relevant message for a whole new generation.”

The campaign showcases Ellesse’s autumn/winter 2019 offering, which is divided into two central themes: ’Urban Tailored’ taking classic tailoring concepts and applying them to modern streetwear and ‘Urban Ski’, which pays homage to ski apparel’s influence on 80s and 90s streetwear, featuring form fitting, overstated colour ways alongside classic adaptations of the Ellesse logo.

Images: courtesy of Ellesse