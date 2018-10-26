In Pictures: Fearne Cotton x Cath Kidston

TV and radio personality Fearne Cotton has launched her limited-edition debut collection with Cath Kidston, spanning across fashion, accessories and home, to mark a first for the retailer, who has never before collaborated with a celebrity.

Launched last night at the Vinyl Factory in London’s Soho, the Fearne @ Cath Kidston collection features the iconic Cath Kidston archive print, Hampstead Ditsy, alongside motifs that Cotton “holds dear,” including references to her children, Honey and Rex, with sketched honeybees and a t-rex dinosaur, as well as feel-good motifs and astrology, all of which were hand sketched.

Commenting on the launch Fearne Cotton said in a statement: "It was great fun celebrating the launch of my new collection with Cath Kidston alongside all my friends and family.

“I’ve been a fan of Cath Kidston ever since I got my first spotty Cath Kidston table cloth in my first flat so it’s been an absolute dream to design such a positive, playful range. I am looking forward to everyone being able to see the collection in stores.”

Fearne @ Cath Kidston limited-edition collection launches

The new 34-piece collection features new shapes and styles for Cath Kidston including a Boilersuit made in a super soft chambray fabric, a statement Bomber jacket featuring a tufted planet and embroidered stars with ‘You are my Universe’ emblazoned on the back, and new canvas totes with cheeky slogans such as ‘Carry Me’.

The highlight piece, which Cotton has stated on her social media as one of her favourites is the flattering ‘The Fearne Loves Midi Dress’ which features the exclusive Fearne print with an intricate overlay of sequin embroidery showing shooting stars.

Other fashion and accessories pieces includes a ‘Bee Happy’ sweatshirt, playful printed shirts, a reworked foldaway overnight bag, the bestselling shape for Cath Kidston has been re-imaged with the Fearne Loves print and rainbow trims.

This collection also showcases new and original trims and techniques including tufted embroidery, metallic stitching and iridescent pewter hardware for accessories.

In addition, there is a homewares collection that have been designed to “fill your home with positivity” including ‘Happy’ cushions and plates, an ‘All Good’ apron, and a ‘Hold it Together’ tea towel, all featuring the Fearne Loves print. There are also a number of gift options including the Fearne Loves Set of 2 Mugs, one featuring the Fearne Loves dinosaur print with ‘Calm’ written inside the mug, while the other is adorned with ‘All Good’ and a ray of sunshine on the outside.

Xenia Xenophontos, head of communications at Cath Kidston added: “Fearne has been a long-standing brand ambassador and fan of Cath Kidston, so we are extremely excited to announce this collection and celebrate this evening. Fearne is a British style icon who perfectly encapsulates our brand values and motto, to ‘brighten up your day’.”

The Fearne @ Cath Kidston range is available in selected Cath Kidston stores and online, with prices ranging from 8 pounds for a luggage tag or zip purse to 95 pounds for the bomber jacket.

Cath Kidston will be following up its collaboration with Cotton with a new Disney collection celebrating Mickey’s 90th anniversary, which will be launching on November 1.

Collection images: courtesy of Cath Kidston

Launch event images: by Darren Gerrish