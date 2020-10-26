In Pictures: First women's collection at Raf Simons

Belgian designer Raf Simons has already ventured into women's fashion at the various fashion houses where he has worked, but never before has he presented a women's collection under his own name. This has changed with the presentation of the SS21 collection of his eponymous brand.

The SS21 collection has been named 'Teenage Dream'. Many influences from the seventies can be seen. For example, think of the flared pants, the psychedelic prints and colors, but also the long ponchos.

This catwalk season was all eyes on Raf Simons for several reasons. Not only did he present a women's collection under his own name for the first time, he also made his debut as a co-creative director at Prada.