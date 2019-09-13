In Pictures: FIT exhibit Paris Capital of Fashion

The Fashion Institute of Technology’s big fall exhibit opened during NYFW and contains over 100 garments and accessories which form a visual narrative chronicling the evolution of French fashion from the court of Versailles through to modern day.

Dresses from the era of Marie Antoinette nestle next to Jean Paul Gaultier’s coned bust phenomena favored by Madonna in the 90s. Examples of the *robe a la française exist dynamically *with creations from Madame Grès, Christian Dior, and Coco Chanel; a red dress by Hubert de Givenchy placed next to a present-day model designed for the house by Claire Waight Keller demonstrating that while the city has evolved the individual houses must too.

American design is represented by Rick Owens, Stephen Burrows, Halston, Alexander Wang. Shoes, fans, purses and hats are displayed along one wall while an elaborate set design recreates the atmosphere of the corridors and chambers of Versailles.

The exhibit runs until January 4, 2020

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

Photos FashionUnited