In Pictures: Flying Solo at NYFW
In Pictures: Flying Solo at NYFW

Flying Solo was one of the few physical shows this season at New York Fashion Week. The entire show totaled 77 looks, and featured a series of up-and-coming brands including Nicholisadora, Glim Studios, Luckynelly, and Julianna Heels. Flying Solo’s mission is to bring fresh, innovative designers all over the globe to a United States audience. This season’s collections were another mixture of multiculturalism with designers’ inspiration ranging their origins in South America to Russia. Here we go around the world.

In Pictures: Flying Solo at NYFW
