In pictures: G-Star kicks off Tmall fashion show with Jaden Smith

Last weekend, G-Star delivered the opened the 10th edition of “See Now Buy Now” fashion show organized by Alibaba’s B2C marketplace, Tmall. The kick-off show presented the denim brand and Jaden Smith presented their recently launched sustainable collaboration collection titled “Forces of Nature”. The presentation marks the second appearance of G-Star at the annual event in Beijing, a location where the brand already has 41 brick-and-mortar stores.

“See Now Buy Now” also hosted other fashion heavy hitters including Burberry and Ralph Lauren at this years festival which lead up to the biggest online and offline shopping day worldwide: Singles day”.

Photos courtesy of the brand