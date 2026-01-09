In pictures: G-Star unveils first collection from new creative directors

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have officially made their debut as creative directors at G-Star. Their first collection was presented during a catwalk show in Amsterdam at the brand's international headquarters.

Scroll down for the images.

The catwalk show featured both womenswear and menswear. G-Star describes the show as an underscoring of the brand's current approach: instinctive, deliberate and driven by meaning. The collection featured items with exaggerated shapes as well as deconstructed designs. There was also an emphasis on diverse materials and processing methods. Botter and Herrebrugh are responsible for “Raw Research”, a division of G-Star where ideas are tested and “the meaning of denim is redefined”.

True G-Star fans witnessed the return of a well-known trouser model. The Arc returns in the collection for autumn/winter 2026. This design is characterised by a twisted seam in the trouser leg. G-Star reports that the model is used in both slim fit and loose fit items in the collection.

Botter creative duo makes debut at G-Star

The creative directors were announced as the new artistic lead for G-Star in April 2025. The first show was originally scheduled to take place in Paris in January. It was moved to the headquarters instead.

Herrebrugh and Botter are no strangers to the fashion industry. In addition to their own brand, Botter, known for its Caribbean and futuristic influences, they were also creative directors at the French fashion house Nina Ricci for a long time. The designers have also won several awards, including the Hyères Grand Prix and an Andam Fashion Award. Alongside their work at G-Star, they remain active with their own brand, Botter.

Dutch artist Frenna opened the show. G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms

G-Star AW26 G-Star / Foto door Iris Ooms