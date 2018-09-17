In Pictures: Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises

Independent London lingerie and swimwear brand Playful Promises has launched its second exclusive collection with plus size fashion blogger Gabi Fresh, after the first collection, in 2017, sold out within 48 hours.

“The first Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises lingerie collection was such a success last year that key sizes sold out within 48 hours - making it our fastest selling collection ever,” said Playful Promises founder Emma Parker in a statement. “The collection was available in stores and websites across the world, including Nordstrom, Forever 21, Simply Be and more - many retailers increased their pre-orders by 100 percent in anticipation of the successful second collection.”

For the second collection, the lingerie brand has stated that it is “even edgier” featuring darker tones for autumn/winter, as well as on-trend details such as cutouts, lace overlays, and silky, satin sets, and has been showcased in a campaign feature Gabi Fresh as though she is in a spy movie.

Playful Promises launched in the UK 12 years ago and is known for offering playful, directional, affordable and sexy lingerie and swimwear for women of all sizes from 8-24, and bra sizes 28-42 B-G.

The Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection is available online from the brand’s website, as well as at Zalando, Simple Be and Navabi across Europe.

Images: courtesy of Playful Promises