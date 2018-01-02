In Pictures: H&M launches sustainable activewear collection

Swedish retail giant H&M has released a new fashion-forward and sustainable-led activewear collection for women, where recycled polyester and elastane is used in each and every piece.

Revolving around the theme ‘in it for the long run’, the collection includes a range of tights, sports bras, hoodies and tops for training, running and yoga, with an emphasis on nature and sustainability, through the prints and the colour palette of green tones, black and beige, as well as the predominant use of recycled polyester and elastane.

H&M head designer of sportswear, Petra Smeds, said: “By bringing together the functional and feminine, the aim is to give customers a stylish, conscious sports collection. And not just through the fabrics – we utilised a new knitting technique that creates seamless garments while using less yarn or fabric waste. Blending function with sustainable thinking and fashion in this way is the way forward.”

The collection is part of H&M’s continued commitment to sustainability and is just one of the several steps the retailer is taking to help it reach its goal of becoming 100 percent circular and creating a closed loop for textiles in which unwanted clothes can be reused or recycled into new items.

The activewear collection is available globally in select stores now and online from January 4.

Images: courtesy of H&M