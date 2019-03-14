In Pictures: H&M Studio SS19 in Arizona

Swedish fashion retailer H&M stepped away from its traditional catwalk show during Paris Fashion Week to showcase its biannual H&M Studio collection as an “immersive theatre” event in Sedona, Arizona to a select global audience of ambassadors and media.

The scripted narrative by Connie Harrison, a London-based creative consultant and director, who specialises in the creation of immersive experiences, was based on the H&M Studio spring/summer 2019 collection’s muse, ‘The Glam Explorer’ showcasing a glamorous, globe-trotting nomad who refuses to let what she wears limit her as her wanderlust takes her anywhere from azure rooftop pools to wild desert landscapes.

The event, which took place from March 11-13 and was broadcast via H&M’s social media, featured unique collection performances such as a water ballet spectacle by the Aqualillies, an acoustic performance by The Staves, a fictive camp site and a BMX stunt show, and ended with a spectacular dance performance followed by an intimate concert by Maggie Rogers.

Commenting on the immersive theatre concept, Harrison said in a statement: "We wanted people to feel like they had stepped into another world where they didn’t know what was real and what was fiction. We wanted them to lose their inhibitions, to interact with each other, to become part of a story – and ultimately, to leave this magical place feeling uplifted.”

H&M Studio presents spring/summer 2019 with “immersive theatre” event

Kattis Bahrke, head of creative marketing and communication at H&M, added: “Our ambition was to take the fashion template and revolutionise it using an entertainment mindset. The unique format of immersive theatre allowed our guests, customers and fans to step into a fully realised world of the SS19 collection.”

The spring/summer 2019 H&M Studio collection, developed by a dedicated H&M in-house design team along with the renowned French stylist Geraldine Saglio, will be sold in selected stores and online from March 21 and features statement pieces and versatile sport-and utility-led items, including animal print dresses, neutral tailoring, floaty summer dresses, glamorous sequinned skirts, and lightweight knitwear.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, design director at H&M, added: “With H&M Studio we are always inspired by the idea of effortless glamour. We wanted to show how the SS19 collection could suit any glamorous explorer – it’s just about choosing pieces to suit your personal adventure.”

Images: courtesy of H&M