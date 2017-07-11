In Pictures: H&M Studio x Colette for AW17

London - H&M announced its latest collaboration, which sees the fast-fashion brand working with iconic Parisian concept store Colette. Together the two have created an exclusive collection for H&M Studio AW17 line.

H&M Studio x Colette exclusive collection offers nine pieces, which feature a unique colour palette based off of Colette's signature blue. The AW17 collection was inspired by the creativity and energy of New York City, combining "strong tailoring" with "feminine silhouettes and punk influences." In addition, the debut collection also features special detailing, such as hand-painted graffiti and jacquards with frayed edges.

"We really thought about the modern woman’s wardrobe and what she needs in it – sharp outerwear, soft dresses, flattering knits and statement accessories," said Cernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s Head of Design and Creative Director in a statement. "For the H&M Studio x Colette collection, in particular, we not only combined contrasting fabrics in a garment but also brought in more colour contrast with the signature Colette blue, which created a more graphic structure and a new, fearless attitude."

Key items from the exclusive collection include a navy and vibrant blue A-line Anorak-poncho hybrid in wool-nylon, a vivid blue high-neck chiffon mini dress with ruffled detailing and a fit-and-flare knee-length yarn-dyed checked dress with long sleeves. "There is a real arty, yet urban vibe to the H&M Studio x Colette pieces, which not only feels right for the store, but also for like-minded women all around the world," added Sarah Andelman, founder and Creative Director of Colette. "They want that combination of striking yet wearable and, of course, be completely 'au courant'."

The H&M Studio x Colette exclusive edition is set to launch on August 21 and will be made available in store and online at Colette for two weeks, along with additional selected items from the main H&M Studio AW17 collection ahead of its launch date. Prices for the H&M Studio x Colette collection are set to range from 30 euros to 200 euros. The main H&M Studio AW17 collection is set to launch in selected H&M Stores around the globe and online from September 14.

Photos: Courtesy of the H&M Group