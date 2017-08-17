Fashionunited
FASHION

In Pictures: H&M x Ace Tee

Georgie Lillington
H&M have joined forced with hip-hop star Ace Tee to produce a street style capsule collection.

Available online globally from September 7, the collaboration collection pays homage to the 90s and is made up of style staples including a denim jacket and matching skirt, camouflage printed sportswear and accessories.

Ace Tee gained an international praise with her song ‘Bist du down’ and performed for H&M recently, showcasing an outfit from the collection.

“Working together with H&M was such a great experience for me. I love this collection as it reminds me of my idols and the 90´s. There is something for everyone,” Ace Tee said.

Hoping to bring the communities together, she continued “I am deeply convinced that music and fashion can connect people beyond nationality, gender and age. I am happy if I can achieve the same feeling with my collection.”

The capsule collection has 17 pieces, ranging in price from 4.99 to 34.99 pounds.

Photos courtesy of H&M.

