In Pictures: H&M x Morris and Co

Following the success of its collaboration with British interiors brand GP and J Baker , H&M has announced a new capsule collection for autumn/winter 2018 with Morris and Co, the quintessentially British interiors brand founded in 1861 by William Morris.

The collection, which launches on October 4, will feature some of Morris and Co’s most recognised archival prints in romantic yet tailored designs, said the Swedish fashion chain, and will include a wide range of tailored coats, jackets and trousers, romantic dresses and blouses, cosy knits and coordinating separates.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, said in a press release: “The Morris and Co prints are some of the most recognised and loved around the world, while William Morris is not only synonymous with the arts and crafts movement but also a strong advocate of beautiful design.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating on a collection with this iconic British brand and to be able to share these designs with our customers.”

The prints all sourced from the Morris and Co vast archive are some of the brand’s most iconic, which are often seen on wallpaper and interior textiles, and includes the ‘Love is Enough’ print that pays tribute to Morris’ skills as a writer, poet and typographer, all-over prints ‘Lily Leaf’ and ‘Marigold’ and the flower heads of ‘Pimpernel’ that originated as a wallpaper print and hung in Morris’ own dining room at Kelmscott House.

Other prints include the ‘Woodford Plaid’ is a contemporary version of a traditional tartan and ‘The Brook’ is a print created in 2015 but inspired by medieval tapestries.

Claire Vallis, creative director of Morris & Co, added: “As custodians of William Morris’ original company we keep his legacy alive today through the creation of beautifully crafted fabric and wallpaper collections inspired by our archive and all aspects of his work.

“This collaboration enables us to show the relevance of Morris’ iconic patterns today and we are delighted to work with H&M and to bring these designs to a new audience within the fashion world.”

The Morris and Co x H&M collection launches October 4.

Images: courtesy of H&M