In pictures: H&M x Moschino collection unveiled

As November approaches, anticipation for the launch of a new H&M designer collaboration increases. Today, Swedish fast-fashion chain has unveiled a first look at this year's line born from its partnership with Moschino.

"When I design, I think of my friends. The Moschino [TV] H & M lookbook is a big party; it shows pop culture creativity, lots of fun and the energy of people, "said Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, in the press release. Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor, H & M adds "This collection is there and everyone can share in the fun, whoever you are and wherever you come from."

The collection hits selected H&M stores worldwide and online on November 8th.

Photos: H&M