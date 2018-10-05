In pictures: Hans Boodt Mannequins extends closing date of London showroom

London - A pop-up showroom displaying a range of custom-made mannequins is on display for the first time in the heart of Soho, London. While the pop-up showroom was initially planned to stay open until 10 October, it will now be kept open longer, with no closing date yet decided.

“We are innovative, creative, Dutch, rebellious and young,” states Hans Boodt Mannequins’ website, boasting mannequin designs that can be “as individual as people.” From “casual abstract” to “elegant essentials,” the rich and seemingly endless display of mannequins on their website looks more like an art exhibition than a window display.

The company, which was founded in the Netherlands in 2002, was originally created with a focus on window dressing, before shifting its attention to custom designed mannequins. Since then, the brand has expanded quickly and now boasts showrooms in Rotterdam, Milan, Paris, Xiamen, Tokyo and Kyoto, as well as locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

After operating in the UK for several years, this is the first time Hans Boodt Mannequins has opened a pop-up showroom in London. The showroom is located at 10/11 Archer St (Unit 17), in the heart of Soho.

Photo credit: Hans Boodt Mannequins